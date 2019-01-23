Saumya Tandon asks her well-wishers to suggest names for her baby boy

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon being blessed with a baby boy (read here: Saumya Tandon blessed with a baby boy).

Saumya and her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh confirmed the good news with a beautiful post. In addition, she also asked her followers to suggest a name for her munchkin. She wrote, ‘My little munchkin needs a name. We have not been able to decide. Common let your suggestions pour. Need your help. If I choose your name, My little prince will send you a gift.

Hint hint: name should be unique, small and should have a great meaning.’

Check out her post!