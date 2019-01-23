News

Saumya Tandon asks her well-wishers to suggest names for her baby boy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon being blessed with a baby boy (read hereSaumya Tandon blessed with a baby boy).

Saumya and her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh confirmed the good news with a beautiful post. In addition, she also asked her followers to suggest a name for her munchkin. She wrote, ‘My little munchkin needs a name. We have not been able to decide. Common let your suggestions pour. Need your help. If I choose your name, My little prince will send you a gift.

Hint hint: name should be unique, small and should have a great meaning.’

Check out her post!

View this post on Instagram

Our bundle of joy!

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on

Tags > undefined,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Rishtey's Navrangi re

Launch of Colors' Rishtey's Navrangi re
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days