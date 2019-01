According to our sources, Saumya, who tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016, has been blessed with a cute-looking baby boy.



Saumya is currently a part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and is known for her role as Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Jab We Met.



We wish Saumya and Saurabh a blissful parenthood!

:Let’s congratulate beautiful and talented actress Saumya Tandon!