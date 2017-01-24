Saurav Das on Star Jalsha’s upcoming show Swapno Udaan

Saurav Das, who is currently seen in dailies like Punyi Pukur and Dweep Jwele Jai, has been roped in to play a significant role on Star Jalsha’s upcoming serial Swapno Udaan.

The coming show will see him playing the role of Rahul Banerjee’s (lead actor of the daily) brother.

Sharing a brief detail of his character in Swapno Udaan, Saurav said to Tellychakkar.com, “I belong to an affluent family, which owns a TV channel, where Rahul da every week does a sting operation and it gets telecasted. He is a well known journalist and a big name in the city.”

“I am playing the youngest brother of the family, who is a very righteous person by himself. He helps his brother (Rahul) rather works with him on different sting operations. Our relationship is like Raam-Laxman. And there is a twist to my story which I can’t reveal now,” he signed off.

Great going, young man!

Produced by Bigboy and Tent Cinemas and directed by Sushanta Das, Swapno Udaan will start from 30 January airing Monday to Sunday at 8.30 pm.