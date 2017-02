Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Saurav Ganguly!

The cricket legend is all set to grace the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Yes, you read it right.

Saurav, who is also popular for being the host of Dadagiri, one of the most popular quiz based reality shows in Bengal, will be seen as a guest of Apu’s family.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 2nd March at 10 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.