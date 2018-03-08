Savdhaan India axed overnight by Star Bharat

Mumbai: Another shocking news from the television world is coming from the desk of TellyChakkar. According to our exclusive information, the popular crime show Savdhaan India is getting axed from Star Bharat.

A little birdie informs that the GEC has given the final verdict to the producers today. The show is produced by 8 different production houses. The GEC has asked the producers to stop shooting for the series.

Apparently, the reason behind the sudden shutdown is the criticism that the show is receiving due to poor execution of crime in the storyline. The decision was informed overnight, which led to a sudden uproar among the production houses. “The entire production unit, including the technicians and actors are jobless all of a sudden,” a source claimed. There’s ruckus created amongst everyone.

Star Bharat has surprisingly been doing very well on the rating charts. Therefore, the channel is wasting no time to eliminate shows that are not doing well. Just within few months of its revamp, the GEC has already pulled off two shows – Aayushmann Bhava and Jai Kanhaiya Lal.

We couldn’t get through the channel spokesperson. While a source placed in the channel refuted the news, our credible sources confirm the development.

Accordingly, the shooting has stopped and only the episodes that have been shot will air. Now it is uncertain whether the channel will rerun the old episodes or completely pull off the show.

The crime series is primarily hosted by Sushant Singh and has been hosted by guests like Mohnish Behl, Pooja Gaur, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shivani Tomar, Pratyusha Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani, Divya Dutta and Siddharth Shukla.

Savdhaan India has been the longest running Indian television series in terms of episode counts. So with the plug off, a legacy comes to an end.

