Savdhaan India - fighting crime and criminals for 7 long years

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s flagship show Savdhaan India completes 7 years this week on the small screen. The show has been instrumental in creating awareness about the crimes that are happening in the society. Based on real events, each episode of the show portrays a different crime-story. It has educated the nation on various crimes – from robbery, fraud and murder to cyber-crime and sexual assault, there is no issue which the show has shied away from covering.



Over the years, talented anchors like Sushant Singh, Pooja Gor, Siddhartha Shukla, Divya Dutta, Hiten Tejwani, Sakshi Tanwar, Gaurav Chopra, Smriti Irani, Atul Kulkarni and Kavita Kaushik have propelled the show forward, creating a lasting impression in both the minds and hearts of their audience.



Savdhaan India in its 7th year is anchored by the extremely talented actress Tisca Chopra along with industry veteran and fan-favorite, Ashutosh Rana. The focus for this particular season is new-age crimes, because the team at Savdhaan believes that as criminals get smarter, common people must also become more aware and stay alert.



Unlike most popular shows on TV, Savdhaan India does not follow a fixed storyline that continues throughout the seasons. It is an episodic show, with each episode having its own unique characters and storyline. Savdhaan India strays away from the tried-and-tested formula of ending each episode on moments of suspense which force the audience to tune in the next day.



Instead, every story is complete in itself and is portrayed with a degree of sensitivity. The focus is informing audiences about crimes that occur around them, and also making an effort to seek justice for the victims.



The work done by the cast and crew which has kept Savdhaan India running successfully for seven long years is truly commendable! Here's too many more years of 'Satarkta' thanks to Savdhaan India!