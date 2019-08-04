Savdhaan India is a first of a kind crime show which excited me to be a part of: Sukriti Khandpal

Star Bharat’s flagship show Savdhaan India has been instrumental in educating and alerting our society about India’s most shocking crimes for over 7 years now. This next season of Savdhaan India is a specially created Five-Part series titled ‘Special Crime Series’ set to rock your television screens come July 29, 2019 at 10:30 pm. – the Show will showcase one story a week that spans over 5 days / episodes. The star of the first mini-series ‘Chausar’ is prominent television star Sukirti Khandpal, who plays a pregnant woman in search of revenge from her mother. The following are excerpts from our interaction with her-

Tell us about your show?

The Special Crime Series will showcase 1 story which is going to span over 5 days / episodes and the crime will get bigger which will impact not an individual but society at large. Viewers will witness thrilling stories that will keep them at the edge of their seat. These stories will bring to light bigger crimes & their nail biting narration will leave the viewers hooked to the TV screen wanting more.

Tell us something about the episode in which you will be seen?

The episode revolves around a four-month pregnant woman has come to destroy the family of a political matriarch with a motive. I play that pregnant woman who seeks revenge from the family. My character will be a complex one & there will multiple layers to it. Now to understand my motive, you will have to watch the show and find out for yourself.

What motivates you as a person to act or take part in such a prestigious show?

This is a first of a kind crime show which is in a form of a mini-series and I was excited to be a part of this special project. It is for the first time on Indian television where viewers will witness 1 thrilling story for five days a week. I feel privileged to be a part of this show because for the first time in my career I will be essaying the role in a crime series. It was indeed a new experience for me.

How does Savdhaan India as a show impact your life?

I personally feel, I have grown as an actor by essaying this role which has so many layers to it. By being associated with the show I know how important it is to be aware against the kind of crimes happening in the society.

Do you think it is right to promote a crime based stories on television?

Yes, I do think it is necessary to promote crime based stories to increase awareness amongst the viewers. The show brings forth some of the gruesome crime incidents which the country faces and the intent here is to educate the masses about such incidents as well as to tell them to fight for their rights and against injustice.