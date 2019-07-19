Savdhaan India to narrate BOLDER crime stories now?

MUMBAI: Savdhaan India on Star Bharat has been entertaining and educating the audience for a long time now. The show deals with stories of crimes such as murder, domestic violence, robbery, forgery, and sexual assault in India and urges the audience to stay alert. It helps increase awareness among people about the criminal activities that are prevalent around them.



Apart from being an interesting and entertaining episodic show, it has been instrumental in making us vigilant since 2012! The show has had many seasons. Now, it will witness a sea change as it will roll out a special crime series that will apparently be bolder and better.



According to our sources, the show will present a mini-series and will narrate one story for five days in a week. Thus, it will no longer be an episodic show.



As per the buzz, the viewing pattern of the audience is changing, and the makers want to present stories that are brief yet entertaining. The show will be a finite series and is touted to go hit our television screens by the end of this month (July 2019).



Keep reading this space for more updates!