Savdhaan India’s new story titled Chausar to star Papiya Sengupta and Sukriti Kandpal?

MUMBAI: Savdhaan India on Star Bharat has been entertaining and educating the audience for a long time now. The show deals with stories of crimes such as murder, domestic violence, robbery, forgery, and sexual assault in India and urges the audience to stay alert. It helps increase awareness among people about the criminal activities that are prevalent around them.

Apart from being an interesting and entertaining episodic show, it has been instrumental in making us vigilant since 2012! The show has had many seasons. Now, it will witness a sea change as it will roll out a special crime series that will apparently be bolder and better.

Apparently, Savdhaan India will roll out a special series that will be bolder and will be telecast in the form of a mini-series instead of an episodic show. According to our source, the makers plan to narrate one story across a span of five days. The series is slated to go on-air by the end of July.

Now, we have heard of another development. One of the stories of the mini-series will be titled Chausar. It is being said that the story will showcase how a 4-month pregnant woman aims at destroying the matriarch of a political family to avenge her father's murder.

Speculatively, Papiya Sengupta, who has been seen in shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Qayamat Ki Raat will play the role of the matriarch, while Sukriti Kandpal will play the revengeful daughter.

Are you excited to watch the new version of Savdhaan India? Let us know in the comments section below!