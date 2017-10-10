October continues to surprise us in the world of television. And not so kindly. First, the lights were turned out on veteran TV director Talat Jani just two days ago. Sadly, much too early. Much too soon. Now comes the news that another emerging talent who helped cast for shows such as Savdhan India is no more. Manoj Kumar Mohanan Nair passed away earlier today. Manoj was a part of Vishal Gajaria’s Glamour Calling, which has cast for numerous TV commercials and had recently forayed into TV casting. Both had developed quite a few friends in the TV world, thanks to the many opportunities they had provided to TV actors for TV commercials. There were mixed reports about how Manoj’s life ended. One said that he ended it himself, the other said that his death was accidental. No confirmation was available at the time of writing. TellyChakkar.com will keep you updated about what really happened as more information reaches us.