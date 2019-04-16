Savita Prabhune does something special for her Tujhse Hai Raabta team

Actors that shoot together and eat together, stay together. After spending many hours on the sets, actors become each other's family. Such a good bond is shared by Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta team.Noted Marathi actress Savita Prabhune, who depicts the role of Ahilya in the show, likes to treat her cast and crew to delicious food.Yesterday, the actress gave a special treat to her team by making bhel for all of them.Lead actor Sehban shared q few pictures and videos of the gang relishing the bhel.Take a look!

When we contacted Sehban, he shared, 'Savitaji is like the mother of the set but with a cool quotient. She's part of all the jokes and all the fun activities that happen on the sets. The best part is that she gets food for us quite often and loves to feed us. We are always excited to eat the delicious food that she makes for us with so much love. The other day, she got all the ingredients for bhel puri, and with some help from the other co-actors, she made it for the entire crew.'Guys, keep that bond alive!