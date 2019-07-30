Savitri's gunshot backfires; is hospitalized in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is seeing a very entertaining track with Raghu and Maya's upcoming wedding.

In the forthcoming episode, Savitri plans to kill Dhanak.

She brings her gun to kill Dhanak.

Dhanak is busy on a call when Savitri hurriedly goes towards her to shoot her. Shockingly, she slips and falls in mud.

She becomes unconscious, and a tensed Dhanak rushes her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Raghu is waiting for Maya so that the wedding rituals can begin.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.