News

Savitri's gunshot backfires; is hospitalized in Gathbandhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is seeing a very entertaining track with Raghu and Maya's upcoming wedding.

In the forthcoming episode, Savitri plans to kill Dhanak.

She brings her gun to kill Dhanak.

Dhanak is busy on a call when Savitri hurriedly goes towards her to shoot her. Shockingly, she slips and falls in mud.

She becomes unconscious, and a tensed Dhanak rushes her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Raghu is waiting for Maya so that the wedding rituals can begin.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Gathbandhan, Colors, Raghu, Maya, Savitri, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID:...

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prince Narula
Prince Narula

past seven days