Savitri's gunshot backfires; is hospitalized in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is seeing a very entertaining track with Raghu and Maya's upcoming wedding.
In the forthcoming episode, Savitri plans to kill Dhanak.
She brings her gun to kill Dhanak.
Dhanak is busy on a call when Savitri hurriedly goes towards her to shoot her. Shockingly, she slips and falls in mud.
She becomes unconscious, and a tensed Dhanak rushes her to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Raghu is waiting for Maya so that the wedding rituals can begin.
It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.
