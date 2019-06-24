Sayantani Ghosh speaks about her web series ‘M’ for MOM

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh is one of the well-known television actresses. She has been a part of several projects, and currently, she is shooting for Star Plus’ upcoming cult classic Sanjivani. She will also be seen in the web series, ‘M’ for MOM.

Directed by Jiit Chakraborty, the web series also features actors Joy Sengupta and Piyali Munshi in pivotal roles. It is a story of the relationship between a mother and her son. Speaking about the web series, Sayantani told India Forums, “I had shot for this project a year ago. It is a story of the relationship between a mother and her son. It’s a modern-day story of working parents and their children, where due to work the children are often neglected and then there is a disconnect between them. The series will showcase that the child actually needs emotional support instead of all the material things that the parents can offer.”

She added, “We have shot the series in Kolkata and it’s a pleasure to go back there whenever I get a chance. It was an amazing experience working on this project.”

The web series has been launched on a new video streaming application called Jeeo Guru. The application will be streaming Hindi as well as Bengali content. Check out the trailer of the web series right here.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/By-E3WrA5eR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link