This piece of news will bring a smile on the faces of Sayantika Banerjee!

Readers, the gorgeous T-town lady soon will be seen in Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

Yes, you read it right.

The Awara, Paapi and Kelor Kirti fame actress is all set to grace the stage of the comedy show, wherein she will be seen indulging in a lot of fun activities.

So, gear up for the drama of the coming episode. It will be aired on 27 April at 10 pm.

