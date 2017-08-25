Colors' Bigg Boss is making news since its announcement. The big ticket reality show has been on our radars as well. We at TellyChakkar.com have been at the forefront, exclusively disclosing all the intricate details about the show.

We were the first one to reveal the theme of the 11 season. We also broke the news about the house being divided into two.

The house with eyes all around is in still in the making.

Now, we have got to know that Bigg Boss 11 will have the biggest house in the history of the reality show. Apart from being a big mansion, the makers are also planning to bring in a new twist in the reality series.

A little birdie told us, in this season the house will see an underground jail. The one of its kind jail will serve as a punishment centre for the notorious contestants. Not just that there could be high possibility that some contestants could go in that jail as secret contestants. Also, as per speculation the launch of the jail might happen during the premier itself.

Apparently, the producers will ask a few contestants from one side of the house to imprison someone from the other side of the house.

We're sure there is going to be fireworks.

Talking about the celebrities, there was a buzz about Neerja fame actor Abrar Zahoor has been confirmed for the 11 season. However, according to our sources, Zahoor has apparently rejected the offer. He won't be seen in the house.

Produced by EndemolShine India, the series is slated to air on 1 October.