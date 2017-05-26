Screaming makes Param Singh 'lose voice'

Actor Param Singh, who is currently seen as Rangeela in TV show "Ghulaam", says he has ended up with a bad throat after getting too engrossed in the shoot.



Param was supposed to shoot a scene where he had to raise his voice and scream at Chaudhary (Bhagwan Tiwari), for his unruly behaviour towards Rangeela and his mother.



"I loved doing the scene, as it had so many emotions connected to it, there was a mix of anger, helplessness, and the feeling of being heart-broken and crestfallen," Param said in a statement.



"I have lost my voice and now for my shots I am using my low tone to converse with people, and deliver my dialogues," he added.



"Ghulaam" is aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)