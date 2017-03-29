Season 3 for Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani with a ‘re-incarnation’ drama

They have been deeply in love, but have never seen happiness in their love tale!!

Yet again, Raja (Sarrtaj Gill) and Rani’s (Eisha Singh) lives will crumble amidst the evil effects of mankind.

However, the two of them will be re-born, in an attempt to finally unite and take the love story to great heights...

Yes, we are talking about the popular show on Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins and Invictus T Mediaworks) bringing in a fresh start to the tale with a Season 3.

In the episodes to come, Raja and Rani will breathe their last at the hands of Badi Dadi (Surekha Sikri), only to be re-born in a completely new place!!

As per sources, “Raja and Rani will not know their past to begin with, and will meet in the present and fall in love. The re-incarnation saga will see Sarrtaj Gill, Eisha Singh take the love tale further, while actors Surekha Sikri and Anita Raj have been retained for the Season 3.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and also Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa, but they did not revert to our queries.

We also reached out to Sarrtaj and Eisha, but did not get through to them.

Are you excited with this fresh start in Ek Tha Raja? Drop in your comments here.