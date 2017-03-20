A secret 'visitor' to add drama in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz

Star Plus and Four Lions Films' daily will soon welcome a new member in the Oberoi mansion.

As viewers would know, the storyline has been treading on a mysterious line. Anika (Surbhi Chandna) has been hallucinating about Shivaay's (Nakuul Mehta) death and strangely he did meet a near fatal accident while travelling.

Also with Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) going missing, the suspense factor has increased manifold.

Shared a source, "While Anika will be having a tough time solving this puzzle, viewers will get to see a mysterious person entering the house."

We hear that a person will be shown building a secret tunnel through the Oberoi mansion. And the same person will be seen planning to destroy the Oberoi brothers.

Who is this person? What are the new problems that will engulf Anika?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

