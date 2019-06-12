See who joins Asha Negi and Karan Wahi on London trip!

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi started his career with the hit teenage show Remix and soon became the ultimate crush of millennials. While he is adding up years, his boy-next-door looks still ensure him a good female fan base. The actor's charming roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye added more to popularity.

The actor has also participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Comedy Nights Bachao and has hosted several reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol and India's Next Superstars.

As he turned 33, he celebrated his birthday in London with Asha Negi by taking a break from their busy schedule. Their photos shared by Karan and Asha on Instagram gave us a glimpse of their vacation and also showed us the fun they are having.

Not only this, Rithvik Dhanjani is also seen holidaying with them and the trio is often seen on different places together. Friends who travel together stay together! They are certainly giving BFF goals to all.

Check out the photos shared by Karan:

