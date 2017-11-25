Hot Downloads

Seema Biswas and Jahangir Khan in Sony TV's Prithvi Vallabh

25 Nov 2017 07:23 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Prithvi Vallabh will get bigger and better with two talented actors joining the team.

We are talking about veteran actress Seema Biswas and thespian Jahangir Khan who was last seen in Zee TV’s Amma.

According to our sources, Seema will play a mysterious character and Jahangir will be part of female lead’s (Sonarika Bhadoria) army in the show. Jahangir’s role will be a negative.

We could not reach out to the actors for comments.

Also read: BMC demolishes Prithvi Vallabh’s sets; makers suffer major loss

Prithvi Vallabh will feature Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria playing the leads and the project will be produced by Anirudh Pathak’s Writers Galaxy Studios.

