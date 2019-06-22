News

Seema Kulkarni joins Ruslaan Mumtaz and Pooja Gor in Babes And Bitches

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
22 Jun 2019 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We exclusively broke the news about Ruslaan Mumtaz and Pooja Gor bagging an upcoming web series by Falak Entertainments and Butterfly Productions titled Babes and Bitches 

(Read hereRuslaan Mumtaz roped in for Falak Entertainment and Butterfly Productions' next?Pooja Gor to join Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches).

Now, the latest update is that actress Seema Kulkarni of Marathon Zindagi fame will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to play.

We couldn’t connect with Seema for her comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Seema Kulkarni, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Pooja Gor, Babes and Bitches, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka...

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka in Penang -Malaysia
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aalesha
Aalesha
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee

past seven days