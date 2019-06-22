Seema Kulkarni joins Ruslaan Mumtaz and Pooja Gor in Babes And Bitches

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We exclusively broke the news about Ruslaan Mumtaz and Pooja Gor bagging an upcoming web series by Falak Entertainments and Butterfly Productions titled Babes and Bitches

(Read here: Ruslaan Mumtaz roped in for Falak Entertainment and Butterfly Productions' next?; Pooja Gor to join Ruslaan Mumtaz in Babes and Bitches).

Now, the latest update is that actress Seema Kulkarni of Marathon Zindagi fame will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to play.

We couldn’t connect with Seema for her comment.

