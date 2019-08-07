Sehban Azim and Pooja Gor will be seen together in ‘THIS’ project!

MUMBAI: After working with each other, most actors become good friends over a period of time. Jennifer Winget, Gautam Rode, Pooja Gor, Ravi Dubey with his wife Sargun Mehta, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Suyyash Rai and wife Kishwer, Rithvik Dhanjani, and many other television celebrities are best of friends with each other.



They seldom get a chance to spend time together, as they are busy shooting for their respective projects, but work gets all the more exciting and interesting when they come together for a project.



Sehban Azim and Pooja Gor happen to be very good friends. They recently had a gala time as they got together for a photoshoot. Along with shooting, they also had some fun moments while on the location. Pooja shared videos and pictures of her with Sehban and some other friends on her social media handle, and Sehban took the opportunity to reshare the moments on his timeline as well.



Take a look.

On the work front, the very handsome Sehban is playing the lead role of ACP Malhar Rane in Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, while Pooja has been seen in several videos of Shitty Ideas Trending, an online channel that dishes out entertaining and varied content.



How excited are you to see the results of the photoshoot?