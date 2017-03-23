Sehrish Ali to enter Dil Bole Oberoi

Star Plus’ popular daily Dil Bole Oberoi (4 Lions Films) is all set to witness a new entry in its upcoming episodes.

Pretty and talented actress Sehrish Ali, who was last seen on popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Kasam is set to bring forth more twists and turns in its upcoming episodes by entering the show.

Our source informs us, “Sehrish will be introduced in the show as Maya, who is Svetlana’s (Reyhna Malhotra) partner. Svetlana will call Maya to bring more trouble in the life of Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh). Her motive will be to scare Omkara. Initially, she will be introduced as a hologram, who will be visible only to Omkara and eventually she will turn negative.”

When we contacted Sehrish, she confirmed the news with us and said, “I have started shooting for the series from last few days and it’s a very interesting character. It’s a very nice team to work with.”

Good luck Sehrish.