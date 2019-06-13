Sejal Sharma: It’s very difficult to survive in a city like Mumbai

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



We got in touch with Sejal Sharma, who essays the role of Simmi Khosla in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and asked the actress a few questions on her experience in the industry.



When asked about how she started her career, she said that she always wanted to be an actor. She is also fond of dancing, but since she came from Udaipur and belonged to a middle-class family, convincing her family was a very tough job. Moreover, she wanted to be independent and has never taken financial help from her parents.



In the year 2017, she came to Mumbai and started to give auditions with the help of a close friend. Her first project was an advertisement for Motorola. She also did a web-series named Azad Parinde and advertisements for brands such as Vivo (with Aamir Khan) and Usha Fans (Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya). Sejal has worked in regional advertisements too and starred in a music video for Sony.



In 2018, she began to do television and was a part of Aye Zindagi and Laal Ishq. Her first break came in the form of Star Plus’ Dil Hai Happy Hai Ji, where she essays the role of Happy’s sister.



We also asked her if it’s difficult to survive in a city like Mumbai, to which the actress said, 'It’s very difficult, as Mumbai is a very expensive city to live in; however, if you love what you do, then some hard work is required. Sometimes, this profession can take a toll on you; one must be really well prepared to become an actor.'



So what advice does she have for aspiring actors? She said, 'One should give their best and should trust themselves. Most importantly, you need patience to survive in this industry and have the belief that someday, you will make it big.'



Well, we wish Sejal lots of luck for her upcoming projects.