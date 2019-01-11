Sejal Sharma, Khushi Mishra, and Shubham Chandna in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: Star Plus is welcoming the new year on a happy note by bringing a new show titled Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.



Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s show will revolve around the central character, the ever bubbly Happy Mehra played by Jasmin Bhasin. India’s Next Superstar fame Ansh Bagri is paired opposite Jasmin.



According to our sources, the makers have roped in three more actors in their show. They are Sejal Sharma, who has earlier been seen in web-series Azad Parindey, Shubham Chandna, and Khushi Mishra who was last seen in Zee TV’s Kaleerein.



Sejal and Khushi will be seen playing male lead Ansh’s sisters and Shubham will essay the role of his best friend.



When we contacted Sejal, she shared, 'This is my first TV show. I am happy to be part of the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Since childhood, I have wished to become an actor, and finally, my wishes have come true. I am an avid watcher of television and feel proud that I am now part of this industry. Along with acting, I love dancing. My character is very interesting and will bring a big twist in the show.'



We could not get through to Khushi and Shubham for their comment.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji will also star veteran actress Aruna Irani as Biji. The show is set to launch on 15th January.