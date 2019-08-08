News

Serena Walia roped in for ALTBalaji's Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Aug 2019 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

ALTBalaji is all set to launch its much-awaited web series starring two very popular television actors, Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, titled Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Apart from Rajeev and Divyanka, the project also stars several other actors like Maninie Dey Mishra and Mrinal Dutt in pivotal roles.

Now, the latest update is that actress Serena Walia of Parchayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond fame will also be seen in the series and will have an interesting role to play.

We couldn't connect with Serena for a comment.

Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala will soon stream on ALTBalaji. It is a story of love, relationships, betrayal, and picking up the pieces. Rajeev and Divyanka will be playing the role of chefs in the web series.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

