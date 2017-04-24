Sethji’s cruel punishment to shock Pragati

Zee TV’s newly launched drama Sethji (Offshore Productions) brings you an intriguing story of a village Devsu that runs on its own set of rules and regulations.

The village’s head Sethji (played by Gurdeep Kohli) restricts its people from using advanced technology and offers them old world solutions to every conceivable need of its inhabitants.

So far, we have seen Pragati (Rumman Ahmed) losing her way as well as bike, and landing up in the village. Later, Sethji’s son Baaji (Avinash Mishra) provided her a shelter to stay.

Now in the coming episodes, Pragati will realise that Baaji and his friends were helping her from getting punished for entering Devsu. On the other hand, she will tell Sethji that someone has taken her bike.

When Sethji will get to know that Baaji has taken her bike, she will ask him and Pragati to be present in front of all the villagers.

Shockingly, Sethji will punish Baaji by asking her followers to beat him up with a whip on his back hundred times.

Sethji’s cruel punishment will shock Pragati and she would question Sethji on her motherhood.

How will Sethji react to it?

We buzzed Avinash but he remained unavailable to comment.