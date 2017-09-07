Colors’ fantasy show Chandrakanta produced by Balaji Telefilms will now feature Bollywood star Shaad Randhawa essaying a major character.

Randhawa, who has played key roles in many hit films namely Woh Lamhe, Awarapan, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and others, will now be seen playing a negative character for the show.

According to our sources, Shaad’s character will fall in love with Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) who would later abduct her from the haveli.

There were media reports about Randhawa essaying the character of prince Shivdutt in the daily. However, we got to know that Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta is bereft of Shivdutt’s character.

We tried to get in touch with Shaad but he remained unavailable at the time of filing this report.

Shaad has begun shooting and his entry will air in the coming days.

