Which new antagonist is your favourite?
We are sure the fans were elated on hearing the news of Shaalien Malhotra entering Colors’ Laado 2 and they can’t hold their excitement to watch him on-screen.
The actor is all pepped up about his entry in the show as Yuvraj and as he recently started shooting, Shaalien shared a picture of his look on Instagram.
In the picture, Shaalien looks as hot as a sizzling brownie!
His chiselled physique and macho looks will definitely have all the girls drooling over him. From Shaalien’s post, one can easily make out his excitement to be a part of the famed project but what makes this post adorable is that Shaalien made a special mention about his biwi (Diksha Rampal) visiting him on the set with his lunch! Now isn’t that a sweet gesture?
So that’s when “yuvraj “does when he ain’t shooting..... vanity fun..... #laado2 #laado #colors ..... new look ... new character.... and you rather be looking presentable when biwi is visiting @diksha_rampal .... thanks for the food and getting it all the way ... love you .... keep watching #laado #laado2 #colors #colorstv .... #yuvraj.... cheers
Doesn’t Shaalien look smouldering?!
Add new comment