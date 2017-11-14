We are sure the fans were elated on hearing the news of Shaalien Malhotra entering Colors’ Laado 2 and they can’t hold their excitement to watch him on-screen.

The actor is all pepped up about his entry in the show as Yuvraj and as he recently started shooting, Shaalien shared a picture of his look on Instagram.

In the picture, Shaalien looks as hot as a sizzling brownie!

His chiselled physique and macho looks will definitely have all the girls drooling over him. From Shaalien’s post, one can easily make out his excitement to be a part of the famed project but what makes this post adorable is that Shaalien made a special mention about his biwi (Diksha Rampal) visiting him on the set with his lunch! Now isn’t that a sweet gesture?

Doesn’t Shaalien look smouldering?!