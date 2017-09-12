Alchemy Films’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar which is telecast on Star Plus never fails to surprise the audience with exciting twists and turns.

While the fans are disheartened over news of the show being pulled off-air, the makers of the daily soap are set to treat the audience with an exciting surprise ahead in the track!

TellyChakkar.com had already updated its readers about Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) and Mohini's (Preetika Rao) marriage that will soon take place in the upcoming episodes.

Now, we have learned that, the upcoming episodes of the daily will have an interesting dance sequence that would feature Ayaan and Mohini in store which will happen amidst the pre-wedding rituals of the duo. Its going to be a dream sequence where Mohini will be missing Ayaan and will eventually dream about Ayaan’s presence around her and they will groove on a romantic number.

Our source informs us that the dream sequence of Mohini and Ayaan will have an original track which is sung by the renowned singer Shaan.

When we contacted Preetika, she told TellyChakkar.com, “This is my third song with Mohit in the show. The best part of this song is that the original track has been sung by Shaan which makes it even more special. Mohit is quite good at dancing now after his participation in Nach Baliye. That’s why its even more fun to dance with him. He is a very confident dancer.”

