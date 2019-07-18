Shaan, Sona Mohapatra, Anupam Roy, Javed Ali, Ash King and others croon for THIS project

MUMBAI: SVF and Ori-plast Limited join hands to churn out and curate a 10 original song line-up slated to stream from 19th July. This programme aims to pipe hot music into our playlists. Tapping into genres such as Baul-TRAP, Bihu, Rap, Classical and even New-Age Pop, Oriplast Originals explores a completely new original soundscape.



Oriplast Originals can boast of big names in their repertoire like Papon, Shaan, Sona Mohapatra, Anupam Roy, Javed Ali, Ash King, Akriti Kakar, Shalmali Kholgade, Nikhita Gandhi, Bhoomi Trivedi, Dev Negi and others among singers and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Subhadeep Mitra, Anupam Roy among composers. Visualised in studio format, the songs keep Bengali music in the foreground and, also derives inspiration from other parts of India like Assam, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.



The first season will be streaming from 19th July, exclusively on the YouTube channel of SVF Music and hopes to return next year with bigger collaborations.



Akriti Kakar said in a statement, “For me it was a double whammy since I got to sing two songs with two of my favourite composers who are also friends, Arko Pravo Mukherjee and Ajay Singh. Both are really dear to me and I’ve known them both for many years now. The whole concept of Oriplast Originals is to create something new and free from a brief and that for any artist is so liberating. The song that I’ve sung for Arko is such a gorgeous romantic heartfelt song and the words in Bengali are really beautiful too. I sang for his first movie Jism 2 as a music director and later too, but singing a duet with him was even more elating. The song with Ajay Singha is a raw, dainty, ethnic, rich folk based song which is a fusion between Bengali and Assamese languages and singers. It’s amazing how these two songs bring out very different colours of my singing and for that I’m grateful to the composers and Ori-plast Limited and SVF for this fantastic collaboration.”



Ash King added, “It feels great to be associated with Bengal’s Biggest Music Collaboration, Oriplast Originals - an initiative by SVF and Ori-plays Limited. Needless to say that SVF Music has made an incredible project to bring artistes across the nation together on one platform and I am glad to be a part of it. Ajay Singha, my composer, is a brilliant one. The song is named Ami Shudhu Tomar and it is a soothing romantic track that you might want to listen to on loop.”