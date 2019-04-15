News

Shaan to spoil Asmita and Ridoy’s HONEYMOON in Yeh Teri Galiyaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 05:04 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyaan (Cinevistaas Pvt. Ltd) is gearing up for some more drama, twists, and turns in the upcoming episodes.

In the previous episodes, the audiences witnessed Asmita (Vrushika Mehta) and Ridoy’s (Lavin Gothi) dramatic wedding, which has left Shaan (Avinash Mishra) baffled.

In the upcoming episodes, Ridoy and Asmita head for their honeymoon to Mumbai, wherein Shaan is also present to spoil their honeymoon.

The cast and crew of the show are shooting in Mumbai. A portion is being shot at Nariman Point.

A source close to the project said, 'It was a great change for everyone to shoot outside the regular sets, as it gets quite monotonous for everyone shooting on the sets regularly. The cast and crew enjoyed while shooting at Nariman Point.'

See the pictures here.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Asmita (Vrushika Mehta) and Ridoy’s (Lavin Gothi), Shaan (Avinash Mishra), Nariman Point, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim

past seven days