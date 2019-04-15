Shaan to spoil Asmita and Ridoy’s HONEYMOON in Yeh Teri Galiyaan

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyaan (Cinevistaas Pvt. Ltd) is gearing up for some more drama, twists, and turns in the upcoming episodes.



In the previous episodes, the audiences witnessed Asmita (Vrushika Mehta) and Ridoy’s (Lavin Gothi) dramatic wedding, which has left Shaan (Avinash Mishra) baffled.



In the upcoming episodes, Ridoy and Asmita head for their honeymoon to Mumbai, wherein Shaan is also present to spoil their honeymoon.



The cast and crew of the show are shooting in Mumbai. A portion is being shot at Nariman Point.



A source close to the project said, 'It was a great change for everyone to shoot outside the regular sets, as it gets quite monotonous for everyone shooting on the sets regularly. The cast and crew enjoyed while shooting at Nariman Point.'



See the pictures here.



Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.