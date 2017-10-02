Zee TV is soon to roll out a new series with a unique concept and fresh cast!

There are already reports in the media about Mohit Raina and Mukul Dev being signed in for Contiloe’s upcoming series which will air on Zee TV.

Now TellyChakkar.com has learnt about a new name who is set to join the cast of the magnum opus.

Actor Shabaaz Abdullah Badi, who was seen in popular shows like Santoshi Maa, Sasural Simar Ka, Zindagi Channel’s TV Ke Uss Paar, has bagged a key role in the upcoming drama.

Our source informs us, “Shabaaz will be seen as the negative lead named Sultan Ali in the show. He will be an Afgan guy and will be shown as the real brother of Mukul Dev.”

We tried but could not reach to Shabaaz for a confirmation.

Also, we hear that, the show which was earlier tentatively titled as Battle of Saragarhi has got its final title asSaragahi – The Unforgettable Battle.

Keep reading this space for more updates.