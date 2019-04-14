Shabbir Ahluwalia makes his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s ‘Fixer’

Shabbir Ahluwalia, the most popular face on Indian Television, is all set to make his digital debut in the web space. Having acquired fame through his acting prowess in all the various characters he has played, the actor has gained a foothold in the industry. The actor will be seen in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series ‘Fixer’, where he shall play the lead character of Jaiveer Malik.

On playing the power-packed character of Jaiveer Malik, Shabir commented, “I am very excited to be making my web series debut with ALTBalaji. Being currently involved with Kumkum Bhagya, this further extends an association with Balaji, that has been nothing short of memorable. I share a great bond with Ekta Kapoor and it feels wonderful to be working with her again in such an engaging format.”

Talking about the dynamic digital space he adds, “Streaming platforms are now fast growing and gaining immense popularity amongst the masses and ALTBalaji has been raising its bar with amazing content. One of the major benefits of working in a web series is that the format makes for a very short and flexible shooting duration. I hope my character, as well as the series, is well appreciated by the viewers.”

Fixer is a thrilling story of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a fixer. The actor will be depicting the character of a cop who delves into his personal life conflicts and how he deals with his new found profession and fixes various illegal matters. The show also stars the beautiful Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Karishma Sharma.