Shabir Ahluwalia aka Abhi of Kumkum Bhagya goes on a DATE; no, it’s not with Pragya

13 Jun 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television, and it’s been running successfully for almost five years. The lead actors of the show have become household names.

Shabir Ahluwalia has been in the industry for quite some time. The actor has been a part of many successful shows and is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya as Abhi.

Shabir has been happily married to television actress Kanchi Kaul for almost 9 years, and the two are blessed with two lovely kids. Well, Shabir seems to be a very loving and doting husband, as he frequently takes his beloved wife for dates and shares posts along with her.

The two definitely give us major couple goals.

Take a look at some of their beautiful moments.

Shabir in this post has expressed what Kanchi means to him and how she is his universe.

Kanchi is his supergirl!

The couple is having a good time

They complete each other

