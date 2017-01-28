Shabir and Kanchi’s ROMANTIC trip to Maldives

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul make the most loveable married couple of small screen!
The duo is spending some quality time together away from the hectic shoot and hustle-bustle of city life.
And which exotic place can be better than Maldives to rejuvenate yourself?
Yes, the couple is on a romantic trip to Maldives on a vacation. Every trip is incomplete without capturing moments. And the duo has captured some stunning candid pictures from their trip which you just can’t miss it.
Have a look!!!
Have a great time guys!
Add new comment