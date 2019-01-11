Shafaq Naaz and Rahul Sharma in Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront in reporting all the updates from &TV's popular show Laal Ishq.

We exclusively reported that Sunayna Fozdar and Fahad Ali will feature in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusive information that pretty actress Shafaq Naaz who is also a part of Colors’ Vish Ya Amrit- Sitaara has been roped in for the upcoming episode of Laal Ishq alongside the handsome hunk Rahul Sharma.

The episode will be produced by Essel Vision Production.

We tried to connect with the actors, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Laal Ishq portrays love stories with a supernatural twist.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.