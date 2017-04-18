Shagun Ajmani to enter Colors’ Naagin

The very beautiful and gorgeous Shagun Ajmani, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, will be soon back on TV.

Yes, the actress has bagged the numero uno show Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms and Colors).

As per our sources, the actress will play the character of Tanya who would be cute, positive and a bubbly girl. Her entry will create lot of drama in the show.

We buzzed Shagun but she remained unavailable to comment.

Shagun has begun shooting and her entry sequence will air in this week.

Naagin 2 features Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra playing the main leads.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite shows.