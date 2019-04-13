News

Shagun Sharma and Amit Kapoor in Shaadi Ke Siyaape

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Apr 2019 11:04 AM

MUMBAI&TV’s new show, Shaadi Ke Siyaape (Full House Media), is gaining a lot of popularity among the viewers for its unique storyline.    

The show stars actors like Mishkat Verma, Sheen Das, Alka Kaushal, Bhavya Gandhi, and Rahul Singh in important roles.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has got exclusive information about Shagun Sharma of Tu Ashiqui fame being roped in for the project. Amit Kapoor, who was last seen in Ishq Subhan Allah, will also be a part of the project.

The story will revolve around a Muslim wedding wherein the groom will turn out to be a pervert.

We tried contacting Shagun and Amit, but they remained unavailable for comment. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > & TV, Shaadi Ke Siyaape, Full House Media, Sheen Das, Mishkat Verma, Bhavya Gandhi, Alka Kaushal, Rahul Singh, Sheen and Mishkat, daily soap, Aliens, tellychakkar news, latest updates,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s music...

Launch of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s music video
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

past seven days