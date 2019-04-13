Shagun Sharma and Amit Kapoor in Shaadi Ke Siyaape

MUMBAI: &TV’s new show, Shaadi Ke Siyaape (Full House Media), is gaining a lot of popularity among the viewers for its unique storyline.

The show stars actors like Mishkat Verma, Sheen Das, Alka Kaushal, Bhavya Gandhi, and Rahul Singh in important roles.



Now, TellyChakkar.com has got exclusive information about Shagun Sharma of Tu Ashiqui fame being roped in for the project. Amit Kapoor, who was last seen in Ishq Subhan Allah, will also be a part of the project.



The story will revolve around a Muslim wedding wherein the groom will turn out to be a pervert.



We tried contacting Shagun and Amit, but they remained unavailable for comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.