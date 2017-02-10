Shah Faisal Saifi to be Charlie Chauhan’s ‘saviour’ in Zing TV’s Aye Zindagi

Actor Shah Faisal Saifi, who was part of Balaji Telefilms’ Mujhe Pankh Dedo, will be seen essaying the role of a saviour in Aye Zindagi’s episodic story on Zing TV.

The story will see popular actress Charlie Chauhan playing a stunt woman (we have reported earlier about this).

Shah Faisal will play a stunt man by profession, and being the closest to (brother-in-law) to Charlie’s character, he will be the one who will make her learn the art and excel in it.

Charlie and Faisal’s characters will share a very beautiful bond and chemistry throughout the episode.

For Faisal, this role will be special as after his comic stint with SAB TV’s The Great Indian Family Drama, the actor will be seen in a serious and a very mature role.

We buzzed Faisal, but he remained unavailable.

Watch this space for more updates.