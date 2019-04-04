News

Shaheer Shaikh apologizes for taking credit for poet Divy Nidhi Sharma

04 Apr 2019 02:58 PM

Shaheer Shaikh, who is currently seen portraying the character of Abir in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has an apology to make.

In a recent interaction, Shaheer said that he wrote a few poems for his character. This claim did not go down well with writer and poet Divy Nidhi Sharma, who claimed that he is the original writer of the poems and seemed quite upset on Shaheer taking the credit for his hard work.

Divy tweeted a picture and expressed his concern. See the post.

In reply to his claim, Shaheer also tried to explain his side of story.

See Shaheer’s revert.

We hope that with Shaheer’s clarification, the issue gets resolved.

What are your views on the fiasco? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

