Shaheer Shaikh apologizes for taking credit for poet Divy Nidhi Sharma

Shaheer Shaikh, who is currently seen portraying the character of Abir in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has an apology to make.
In a recent interaction, Shaheer said that he wrote a few poems for his character. This claim did not go down well with writer and poet Divy Nidhi Sharma, who claimed that he is the original writer of the poems and seemed quite upset on Shaheer taking the credit for his hard work.
Divy tweeted a picture and expressed his concern. See the post.
In an interview to a web portal mr Shaheer sheikh claimed that he wrote the poetry for Abir’s character in YRHPK, here’s my reply #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK @Shaheer_S @gulenaghmakhan @SurbhiJtweets @kunaljaisingh @SurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/Q0M4zPzvtJ— Divy Nidhi Sharma (@DivyNidhiSharma) April 4, 2019
In reply to his claim, Shaheer also tried to explain his side of story.
See Shaheer’s revert.
April 4, 2019
We hope that with Shaheer’s clarification, the issue gets resolved.
What are your views on the fiasco?
