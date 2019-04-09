Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has no idea what’s going on!

MUMBAI: The gripping storyline of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles.

The makers are churning out interesting episodes one after the other. In the latest episode, Abir’s mother aka Rupal Patel aka Meenakshi Rajvansh has rejected Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam, and she suggested that Mishti aka Rhea Sharma is a good match for Kunal, and this has left Kuhu heartbroken. Thus Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, took to his social media handle and shared an interesting post.

He shared a photo of Abir and wrote, “Abir has no idea what’s going on.. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #Abir #ShaheerAsAbir #shaheersheikh.”

Check out his post here:

Naturally, after Mishti hugs Abir, he is in a big dilemma, and he “has no idea what’s going on.” He indeed is getting pulled towards Mishti, but then, he wants to stay away from her. Why? Well, it’s because his mother had suggested Mishti for his younger brother, Kunal.