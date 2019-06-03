Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are BACK!

Pooja and Shaheer clicked a few photographs to share their happiness on social media, and Shaheer even mentioned that he wished that Pooja too was shooting in film city.

And it looks like Shaheer is on a reunion spree as he also met up with ex co-star Erica Fernandes. Erica Fernandes, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Heli Daruwala who were on a trip to Indonesia, as was Shaheer.

They four posed for a fun picture together.

Isn't it a visual delight watching Shaheer meet his friends?