Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are BACK!
MUMBAI: Actor Shaheer Sheikh is currently shooting for Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke.
And while Pooja Banerjee and Erica Fernandes are busy with Kasautii, the man was in for a big surprise when Pooja happened to pay him a visit on the sets of his show.
Pooja and Shaheer clicked a few photographs to share their happiness on social media, and Shaheer even mentioned that he wished that Pooja too was shooting in film city.
And it looks like Shaheer is on a reunion spree as he also met up with ex co-star Erica Fernandes. Erica Fernandes, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Heli Daruwala who were on a trip to Indonesia, as was Shaheer.
They four posed for a fun picture together.
Isn't it a visual delight watching Shaheer meet his friends?
