Shaheer Sheikh and his Yeh Rishtey co-stars dance to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s song Matargashti

: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the most popular television shows. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Rithvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam in lead roles, the family drama is keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative.It seems the cast members have already developed a strong bond among themselves, and whenever they get time they indulge in interesting activities.Recently, Shaheer posted a video on Twitter wherein he is seen dancing with his co-actors. Well, looks like that’s how they pass time between the shots. The video features Shaheer, Rhea with their on-screen siblings Kuhu and Kunal dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s song Matargashti from the film Tamasha. It seems the video was taken during the wedding sequences of Ketki. Their fun video will instantly bring a smile to your face.Check out the video right here:Did you enjoy their performance? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.