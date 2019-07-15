Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti’s cute birthday wishes for Heli Daruwala

MUMBAI: Heli Daruwala is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. The pretty lady, who has made a name for herself in the television world with her hard work, celebrated her birthday yesterday.



Some of her friends from the industry made her feel special in a cute way on her special day. While the actress has done shows like Naagin 3 and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, Heli also has shared great equation with her co-stars which include Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti. While Surbhi Jyoti and Heli have worked together in Naagin 3, Shaheer worked with her in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.



On her birthday yesterday, Shaheer took to social media and wished her in a sweet way. Sharing a fun video, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the hottest diva I know.. #happybirthdayHeli @heli_daruwala”. In the video, the two stars looked great.





On the other hand, Surbhi shared some unseen picturess with the birthday girl and penned a sweet caption for her. In one of the photos, Surbhi is seen posing with her former co-star in a grey tee and black jeans, while Heli is seen sporting a yellow top with blue jeans. She captioned the photos as, “Happiest birthday my Snow White @heli_daruwala You are Flawless, inside out. Stay the way you are. I love you so much Hela.”



