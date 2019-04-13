News

Shaheer Sheikh has a MESSAGE for everyone who is ‘NOT’ watching Yeh Rishtey...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is back to playing a chocolate boy and he looks amazing in his new show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, on Star Plus.    

Ever since the show was announced and Shaheer started posting pictures from his shoot on his social media handles, there was hype and excitement of watching him in a romantic character. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is being loved by the audience for its interesting twists and turns.    

Shaheer recently took to social media to declare that those who are yet not watching the show are missing out on a lot of fun. Check out his post below:

Cheers, Shaheer!

Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

