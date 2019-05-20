Shaheer Sheikh leaves fans awestruck with mesmerizing shayari

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one actor who gets into the skin of each of his characters to make sure he does full justice to his role, A few examples that com to mind are that of Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Salim in Salim Anarkali, and Abir in his latest show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor has won a million hearts.

Like his character in Yeh Rishtey, Shaheer also loves shayari, and whenever he is alone, he gets into a pensive mood and fans get to read some of his shayari. Shaheer recently took to social media to share a picture of Abir from the sets of the show. His caption read, 'Aksar naaraaz rahti hai mujhse zindagi.. ki ab tukdun mein jeene ki aadat hogae hai mujhe. #SS #madMe #shaheersheikh'.

Well, it looks like Shaheer’s fans love his Monday mood. The charming actor is seen wearing a red shirt paired with blue jeans in the photo, and he looks as dapper as ever!

