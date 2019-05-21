News

Shaheer Sheikh reacts to news of his film debut

By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 03:27 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors in the world of television. He has mesmerised the audience with his acting skills and charming personality.

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, has acted in soaps like Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Currently, he is seen in the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Recently, there was a buzz that Shaheer was making a debut in films. It all started when he shared a picture with Shanoo Sharma, who is one of the best-known casting directors from the Hindi film industry and is associated with Yash Raj Films.

However, it seems to be a rumour! When SpotboyE.com asked Shaheer about the same, he said, “No, I am not. I haven't signed any film yet.”

Would you like to see Shaheer in a film? Hit the comment section below.

