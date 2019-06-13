Shaheer Sheikh-Ritvik Arora to shake a leg on Kamariya in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

News

13 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most watched television shows currently. The family drama never fails to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The makers churn out interesting sequences for every new episode. Now, the upcoming episode will showcase a dance sequence.

Well, Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen playing the lead role of Abir on the show, will be seen shaking his body. And joining him will be none other than his on-screen brother played by Ritvik Arora. The dance sequence is certainly going to be a treat for the duo’s fans.

Shaheer took to his social media handle and shared the new promo. He captioned it as, “Just in case u missed it. new dance sequence coming up soon.. #yehrishteyhainpyaarke @starplus #shaheersheikh #kamariya.”

Take a look at his Instagram post below.

