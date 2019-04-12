Shaheer Sheikh’s different avatar, Mihir Mishra injured, Leena Jumani’s hidden talent, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Drisha Kalyani to enter Colors’ Udaan

Colors' popular and one of the longest running shows, Udaan, started off with a bang with a very promising storyline. The show continued to win hearts until last year when the rumours of it going off air were rife due to its weak plot.

The show somehow managed to get an extension and hence it took a leap to try and bring new twists in the story. Recently, the soap went through a major development as the lead actress Meera Deosthale, who played Chakor, left the show, and Mere Sai actress Toral Rasputra replaced her. This came as a huge surprise for the audience.

The latest we hear is that actress Drisha Kalyani who earlier used to play Pakhi in the show is about to re-enter the show very soon. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, Drisha's re-entry in the show will amp up the drama in the ongoing track.

According to media reports, Chakor returns to Azadganj to save Sameer and Anjor, and suddenly, Bhanupratap gets a hint of Chakor's return. Bhanupratap finds a letter that she left for Anjor, and hence finds it fishy. To confirm his doubt he goes to Pakhi's house as per the letter's address to find out the truth. Whatever happens next is what the upcoming storyline will reveal.

OMG! These FOUR shows got CANCELLED and will NOT RETURN

YouTube is really looking forward to work upon to compete with streaming giants with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video among others. The platform wants to focus on originals, and hence on that note, it has cancelled four of its popular shows.

The ones to get the axe are Sideswiped, Do You Want To See A Dead Body, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes On Television, and Champaign ILL. According to a report in Hollywood Reporter.com, scripted series were formerly behind a paywall as part of the YouTube Premium subscription service, but the company is moving to a dual distribution model whereby originals will be available on the free, ad-supported YouTube as well as the ad-free Premium tier (which also includes YouTube Music).

As part of this shift, the company is expected to double down on programming featuring its homegrown creators and the crop of traditional talent who have made YouTube their online home. It also will focus on unscripted and educational shows and docuseries about music artists, with the aim of enhancing YouTube's core business of user-generated videos.

THIS actress to play Swarna in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles, recently witnessed the exit of actor Rishi Dev aka Naksh, and Bepannaah actor Shahzad Shaikh replaced him. Now, another popular actor has moved out of the show. TV actress Parul Chauhan, who played the role of Kartik's mother 'Swarna Goenka' in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has quit the show.

Parul confirmed her exit to a leading paper as she is not ready to play the role of a grandmother. According to latest reports, Niyati Joshi, who is known for her roles in Saath Phere, Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, has replaced her.

Niyati will soon be entering the show as Swarna.

Ishq Mein Marjawan fame actor injured

Mihir Mishra became a household name for his stint of Dr Rahul Mehra in Star Plus' Sanjivani. This doctor drama soon bagged him several projects like Kumkum, Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, amongst others. And since then there has been no looking back for him. From playing episodic roles to being a pivotal part of a show, the actor has been loved and appreciated by all. He has been playing the role of Prithvi in Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar, Sonarika Bhadoria and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles.

Mihir is down with an injury.

The actor recently shared some pictures of himself on his social media handle that hinted of torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). ACL is one of the four ligaments in the knee that provides stabilization of the knee joint. The actor can be seen undergoing Interferential therapy to recover from the torn ACL. It is a procedure which is used in relieving pain. This procedure accelerates the self healing by freeing the pain. The healing also included electrotherapy.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!

Ssharad Malhotra’s beautiful wedding card

Ssharad Malhotra announced his wedding early this year with his girlfriend, Ripci Bhatia, who is a Delhi-based fashion designer. The news of the much-in-love couple getting married in April was already out. Now, the wedding card and the full details of their grand wedding are out and we're already excited.

The invites to the couple's close friends and families have been sent out in beautiful floral themed wedding cards. The card also has the initials of the couple embossed within it in golden details and the card looks absolutely gorgeous.

Here have a look at it:

Sony SAB's Bhakarwadi to star comedian VIP amid Veshbhusha Competition

Sony SAB's comedy show Bhakarwadi continues to impress the viewers, and it has created its own fan base with a hilarious storyline and extremely talented cast. Gokhale and Thakkar family are all set to give the viewers a double dose of laughter as they prepare for an interesting Veshbhusha (fancy dress) Competition.

With the aim of making everyone laugh, they plan to be disguised such that no one is able to recognize each other. Anna and Mahendra go head to head in the event and challenge each other to try and recognize one another, leading them to doubting every person they meet.

Amole, on the other hand, is working hard in order to win the challenge and the prize of Mumbai Darshan associated with it, for his children. Mahendra takes this moment to help Amole and invites the great comedian VIP to teach him the art of mimicry. Teaching anything to Amole is difficult due to his childlike nature and low attention span.

Kumkum Bhagya fame Leena Jumani’s hidden talent

Actress Leena Jumani, who played the antagonist Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, will soon make her debut in the music video world with internet sensation Nitz Kakkar, who is also the brother of known playback singer Neha Kakkar. The name of the song is Tera Crop Top.

The actress will not only feature in the song as a leading lady but with the song will also mark her debut as a singer. The actress gives full credit to her co-singer and composer of the song, Nitz Kakkar.

Leena said to media, "I had no plans but I have learned that when opportunity knocks one should not bow down, rather give it a shot. There is no harm in trying new things; however, my love for acting will always remain primary.”

Shaheer Sheikh’s different avatar

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the leading men of small screen. The actor was first noticed for his stint in Kya Mast Hai Life. Soon he ended up in Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani as Nana Saheb. In the year 2011, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal happened to his life, and since then there has been no looking back for him.

The actor has done mythological as well as fiction shows and has made a huge fan following. Currently, he is making head turn with his handsome hunk look and stunning acting chops with his stint of Abir in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Today, we got hold of one of his childhood pictures and we are sure you haven't seen this yet.